Rishab Shetty celebrates Kola festival with family

Rishab Shetty visited a temple in Mangalore city along with his family where they offered prayers. Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi attended the Buta Kola.

By Agency News Desk
Kannada actor Rishab Shetty, who received critical acclaim and commercial success for his film ‘Kantara’, visited a temple in Mangalore city along with his family where they offered prayers. Taking a break from the preparations of ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, Rishab Shetty and wife Pragathi attended the Buta Kola.

The two shared the glimpse of the temple visit on social media and wrote in the caption, “In the presence of God, blessed moments.”

Rishab, who served as director and writer, proved his brilliance and distinctive storytelling with ‘Kantara: The Legend’ and now he has begun working on the much-awaited prequel ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’.

The actor has practised the Kola art form in the festival which he has implemented in the ‘Kantara: A Legend’. The actor and his family always celebrate every festival with the rituals and they’ve done all the rituals of the Mangalorean festival.

It is to be noted that the glimpse of Kola festival was also shown in a detailed way by Rishab Shetty in Kantara: A Legend, where the people worshipped Deity and Panjurli Dev.

