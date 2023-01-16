'RRR' does a double; 'Everything Everywhere', 'Better Call Saul' register big wins

After winning a Golden Globe for ‘Naatu Naatu’, S S Rajamouli’s epic drama ‘RRR’ won Best Foreign Language Film and walked away with the Best Song trophy for the number that has made the world fall in love with the Ram Charan-NTR Jr hook step.

At the 28th Critics Choice Awards, which took place on Sunday night (U.S. Pacific Time) at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles, also saw Rajamouli invoke ‘Mera Bharat Mahan’ and get taken by surprise by James Cameron, the creator of ‘Avatar’, when he said that he had seen ‘RRR’ twice.

Indie production house A24’s ‘Everything Everywhere All at Once’ won Best Picture. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for A24’s ‘The Whale’ and Cate Blanchett took Best Actress for Focus Features ‘Tar’, reports Deadline.

‘Everything Everywhere…’ came into the ceremony with a leading 14 nominations and left leading all films and TV shows with five trophies, including Best Director for Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the duo who are better known as the Daniels.

The screenplay awards went to Kwan and Scheinert for ‘Everything Everywhere’ (Original) and Sarah Polley for MGM/United Artists ‘Women Talking’ (Adapted).

Ke Huy Quan continued his awards-season dominance with a Supporting Actor win for ‘Everything Everywhere’ and Angela Bassett took the Supporting Actress prize for Disney/Marvel’s ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’.

Netflix’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Story’ took the Acting Ensemble and Best Comedy prizes. Guillermo del Toro’s ‘Pinocchio’, also from Netflix, got the trophy for Best Animated Feature.

On the TV side, FX’s ‘Breaking Bad’ prequel ‘Better Call Saul’ won Best Drama Series for its sixth and final season, and its star Bob Odenkirk won Best Actor in a Drama. And Zendaya picked up more Best Actress hardware for HBO’s ‘Euphoria’.

ABC’s Abbott Elementary followed its Golden Globe win with the Critics’ Choice Award for Best Comedy Series. Jeremy Allen White won Best Actor in a Comedy Series for FX’s The Bear, and Jean Smart — who missed the ceremony because of Covid — was named Best Actress for HBO Max’s Hacks.

Jennifer Coolidge and Giancarlo Esposito won Supporting Actress and Actor in a Drama Series for HBO’s ‘The White Lotus’ and ‘Better Call Saul’, respectively. Amanda Seyfried repeated her Emmy and Golden Globe wins for Hulu’s ‘The Dropout’, which also won Best Limited Series.

Niecy Nash Betts and Paul Walter Hauser respectively won Supporting Actress and Actor in a Limited Series for Netflix’s ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’ and Apple TV+’s ‘Black Bird’. Sheryl Lee Ralph and Henry Winkler took the Comedy prizes for ‘Abbott Elementary’ and HBO’s ‘Barry’.

Roku Channel’s ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ walked off with Best TV Movie, and its star Daniel Radcliffe also won, making that film, ‘The Dropout’ and ‘Abbott Elementary’ the only other multiple TV winners; ‘Better Call Saul’ took three.

A24 and the combined HBO/HBO Max topped all networks and distributors with six trophies each, followed by Netflix with five. Disney and AMC got three each. ABC, Apple TV+, Disney, Focus Features, Hulu, Paramount, Roku Channel and Variance Films (‘RRR’) were the only other multiple winners.