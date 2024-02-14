Sachin Pilgaonkar starts shooting for ‘Navra Mazha Navsacha’ sequel in Mumbai

HomeRegionalNews

Actor-director-producer Sachin Pilgaonkar, who predominantly works in Marathi cinema, has started the shoot of the sequel to his cult comedy ‘Navra Mazha Navsacha’. The film began its shooting in Mumbai.

The original film was released 19 years ago. The sequel marks his 23rd film, and also stars his wife Supriya Pilgaonkar, and Ashok Saraf.

Expressing his excitement, Sachin said in a statement: “The love from the audience for ‘Navra Mazha Navsacha’ is truly heartwarming and after 19 years I am thrilled to present the sequel, featuring an incredible star cast including Ashok Saraf, Supriya Pilgaonkar, and the talented additions of Swapnil Joshi, Hemal Ingle, Nirmiti Sawant and Vaibhav Mangle.”

He further mentioned, “This is my 23rd film as a director and we are overwhelmed with joy after seeing the reaction and love from the audience after this announcement. It’s always fun to collaborate with my wife, Supriya. She is a wonderful partner on and off screen. Shoot has already begun in Mumbai and we aim to release the film this year.”

