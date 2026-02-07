Sai Pallavi Returns, Mammootty Joins In: Dhanush’s D55 Begins with Grand Pooja Ceremony

Dhanush has officially kickstarted work on his much-anticipated next film, tentatively titled D55, and the project is already generating massive buzz. Featuring an impressive cast that includes Mammootty, Sai Pallavi, and Sreeleela, the film recently went on floors with a traditional mahurat pooja. Pictures from the ceremony quickly surfaced online, sending fans into a frenzy across social media platforms.

Production house Wunderbar Films shared candid moments from the pooja ceremony on X, captioning the post, “When all smiles led to a powerful start. Candid moments from the #D55 pooja.” The images showcased Dhanush and Mammootty together, marking the first-ever collaboration between the two celebrated actors—a pairing that many fans had long hoped to see.

The makers later followed up with another post highlighting Mammootty’s inclusion in the project. “When the Big M chooses a story, it becomes history. Super excited to welcome Megastar @mammukka onboard #D55! We are honoured! Thank you #Mammootty sir,” the post read. The announcement instantly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with fire and heart emojis.

Earlier, the team had confirmed Sai Pallavi’s casting, welcoming her with a heartfelt message. “She’s about grace and strength – all at once. Welcoming everybody’s favourite @Sai_Pallavi92 on board #D55. The hit combo returns to the big screen.” D55 marks the second collaboration between Dhanush and Sai Pallavi after director Balaji Mohan’s Maari 2, raising expectations for their on-screen chemistry once again.

Sreeleela is also part of the ensemble, further adding to the excitement around the film’s casting, though details about her role are being kept under wraps for now.

The film will be directed by Amaran filmmaker Rajkumar Periasamy, a collaboration that has intrigued fans and industry watchers alike. Announcing the project earlier, Wunderbar Films shared a group photo of Dhanush and the team, writing, “#D55 – a grand new beginning. @wunderbarfilms is happy to associate with @RTakeStudios for this massive project! Exciting updates loading, soon!”

As soon as the announcement dropped, fans responded with overwhelming enthusiasm, praising the scale of the project and calling the casting “power-packed.” With filming now underway and a stellar team on board, D55 is shaping up to be one of the most eagerly awaited Tamil films in the coming months.