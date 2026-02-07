Veteran Nepali Actor Sunil Thapa Dies at 68 After Sudden Health Crisis in Kathmandu

Veteran Nepali actor Sunil Thapa, a towering figure in South Asian cinema, has passed away at the age of 68 following a suspected heart attack. According to The Kathmandu Post, the actor died on Friday morning while undergoing treatment at Norvic Hospital in Thapathali, Kathmandu, after his health suddenly deteriorated.

Hospital sources told the publication that Thapa was brought to the emergency unit unconscious. An electrocardiogram (ECG) conducted at 7:44 am confirmed that he had already passed away. While doctors believe cardiac arrest to be the likely cause of death, an official medical report is still awaited.

Born in Dang, Nepal, Sunil Thapa enjoyed an extraordinary career that spanned more than four decades. A defining presence in Nepali cinema, he appeared in over 300 Nepali films and earned a reputation for his commanding screen presence, particularly in antagonist roles. He became a household name for his portrayal of ‘Rate Kaila’ in the iconic film Chino, a performance that cemented his status as one of the industry’s most formidable villains.

Before entering films, Thapa began his professional journey as a model in Mumbai in the mid-1970s. He made his acting debut in the Hindi film Ek Duuje Ke Liye in 1981 and went on to feature in several Bollywood productions, including Aaj Ki Awaaz, Manav Hatya, and Albela. His cross-industry work also extended to Bhojpuri cinema.

Thapa was introduced to a wider global audience with his role as boxing coach Narjit Singh in the 2014 Bollywood biopic Mary Kom, starring Priyanka Chopra. In recent years, he also made a brief but memorable appearance in The Family Man Season 3, portraying David Khuzou, a respected leader and MCA chief in Nagaland.

Among his most notable Nepali films are Chino, Deuki, Thuldai, Yo Maya Ko Sagar, and Prem Geet 3, showcasing his versatility across genres and generations. Beyond acting, Thapa was deeply invested in nurturing new talent. He served as the chairperson of the Everest Film Academy, contributing significantly to the growth and development of Nepal’s film community.

Sunil Thapa’s passing marks the end of an era in Nepali cinema. Tributes continue to pour in from fans, colleagues, and filmmakers, all remembering a performer whose legacy will endure through his vast body of work.