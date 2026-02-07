Nick Jonas – Gut Punch Song Lyrics

Song Name – Gut Punch
I think my hair stopped growing, is that even a thing?
Haven’t lost any of it, but something ain’t the same
Maybe it’s a metaphor, is it even that deep?
I think my hair stopped growing, or is it me?
I called Phil a couple times, he’s probably sick of me
He said, “Go easy on yourself,” but what does that even mean?
Sounds like good advice, but I just can’t hear it right now
Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings
How did I get so good at being mean to myself?
I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out
Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself
Hit me like a
Hit me like a
When the hell did I start trying to be perfect?
And people-pleasing, is it ever really worth it?
Fake-smiling just to pass the time
It’s the only way I’ve been getting by
Looked at myself and I can’t even recognize
Who I am behind those eyes, one big disguise
Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings
How did I get so good at being mean to myself?
I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out
Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself
Hit me like a
Now, what would it be like if I just tried being nice
To the person that I’m seeing in the mirror? Yeah
If you find that inner child
Haven’t seen him for a while
Let him know he’s doing fine
Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings
How did I get so good at being mean to myself?
I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out
Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself
Hit me like a
Yeah-yeah, oh-oh, yeah
Hit me like a gut punch
Oh-oh-oh, yeah