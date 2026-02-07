Nick Jonas – Gut Punch Song Lyrics

Song Name – Gut Punch

Singer – Nick Jonas

I think my hair stopped growing, is that even a thing?

Haven’t lost any of it, but something ain’t the same

Maybe it’s a metaphor, is it even that deep?

I think my hair stopped growing, or is it me?

I called Phil a couple times, he’s probably sick of me

He said, “Go easy on yourself,” but what does that even mean?

Sounds like good advice, but I just can’t hear it right now

Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings

How did I get so good at being mean to myself?

I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out

Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself

Hit me like a

Hit me like a

When the hell did I start trying to be perfect?

And people-pleasing, is it ever really worth it?

Fake-smiling just to pass the time

It’s the only way I’ve been getting by

Looked at myself and I can’t even recognize

Who I am behind those eyes, one big disguise

Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings

How did I get so good at being mean to myself?

I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out

Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself

Hit me like a

Now, what would it be like if I just tried being nice

To the person that I’m seeing in the mirror? Yeah

If you find that inner child

Haven’t seen him for a while

Let him know he’s doing fine

Hit me like a gut punch, I hurt my own feelings

How did I get so good at being mean to myself?

I should turn the heat down, tell myself to chill out

Damn, I really hate the way I talk to myself

Hit me like a

Yeah-yeah, oh-oh, yeah

Hit me like a gut punch

Oh-oh-oh, yeah