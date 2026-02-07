Raghav Juyal Lands Biggest Role of His Career in Nitesh Tiwari’s ‘Ramayana’

Raghav Juyal’s career is hitting a major high, and the actor shows no signs of slowing down. After earning widespread praise for his performance in Aryan Khan’s directorial debut series The Ba**ds of Bollywood*, Raghav has now landed what is being described as the biggest film of his career so far. The actor has officially joined the cast of Nitesh Tiwari’s highly ambitious mythological epic Ramayana.

According to a report by Variety India, Raghav Juyal has been cast as Meghanad, also known as Indrajit—the formidable eldest son of Ravana and the crown prince of Lanka. His character will be introduced in Ramayana: Part 2, which is scheduled for a grand theatrical release during Diwali 2027. The report adds that the role was initially intended for Vikrant Massey, but after plans fell through, the makers approached Raghav, who came on board immediately.

The Kill actor is expected to begin shooting for his portions once he fully recovers from a recent injury. In the epic, Meghanad is considered one of the greatest warriors, playing a pivotal role in the war between Lord Ram and Ravana. Known for his unmatched combat skills, Meghanad possesses extraordinary powers, including the ability to fight from the sky while remaining concealed within clouds—making him one of the most feared figures in the Ramayana.

The film boasts a massive ensemble cast. Ranbir Kapoor headlines the project as Lord Ram, while Sai Pallavi will portray Goddess Sita. KGF star Yash steps into the powerful role of Ravana. Sunny Deol and Ravie Dubey will be seen as Hanuman and Lakshman, respectively. Kajal Aggarwal and Rakul Preet Singh will portray Mandodri and Surpanakha, while Arun Govil, Kunal Kapoor, Adinath Kothare, Sheeba Chaddha, and Indira Krishnan also feature in key roles. Actor Vijay Sethupathi is rumored to be part of the film, though his casting has not yet been officially confirmed.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra’s Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations, Ramayana is being mounted on an unprecedented scale. The makers are planning a grand public reveal on Ram Navami, with the first official glimpse of the film’s characters and visual universe expected to be unveiled on March 27 at Mumbai’s Gateway of India.

Ramayana: Part 1 is slated for release this Diwali, with Part 2 arriving in theatres on Diwali 2027.