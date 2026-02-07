Emma Stone Says Motherhood Has Taken Over Her Playlist Ahead of Super Bowl Ad Debut

Emma Stone’s latest Super Bowl commercial is already turning heads, but it’s her off-screen revelations that are making fans smile even more. Ahead of the big game, the Oscar-winning actor opened up about her new Squarespace ad, her Super Bowl rituals, her excitement for Bad Bunny—and how motherhood has totally reshaped her daily life.

Stone stars in Squarespace’s Super Bowl LX commercial titled Unavailable, directed by her frequent collaborator Yorgos Lanthimos. Shot in black-and-white on analogue film, the ad features Stone playing an exaggerated version of herself spiralling into chaos while trying to reclaim the domain EmmaStone.com. The campaign blends humour with absurdity, unfolding through dramatic mini-scenes that feel almost cinematic.

While the 30-second spot will air between the first and second quarters of the Super Bowl, Stone made it clear she’s very much invested in the game itself. “I’m definitely going to watch the Super Bowl—I am very invested in it,” she shared, adding that watching the game has personal meaning. Her brother once played quarterback in high school, making football a family affair.

Music is another major draw for Stone on Super Bowl Sunday, and she admitted she’s especially excited about Bad Bunny. “I’m really excited for Bad Bunny, obviously,” she said with a laugh. When asked if she’s seen him perform live, Stone replied, “No, but I would love to. So I feel like I am gonna see him in concert in a couple of days. We all are!”

However, her everyday playlists look very different these days. Stone revealed that her listening habits are now largely dictated by her nearly five-year-old child. “To be quite honest with you, the thing that we’ve been listening to day-in and day-out, non-stop around the clock… is the entire soundtrack of KPop Demon Hunters,” she admitted. “It’s all we listen to from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.”

Reflecting on the ad itself, Stone joked about her over-the-top performance. “I’m playing ‘quote-unquote’ myself and she’s getting more and more nuts,” she said. “It’s like a documentary and it’s the closest I’ve ever gotten to really showing who I really am.”

Squarespace cleverly draws parallels between the urgency of a ticking football play clock and the importance of securing your domain before it’s gone—making Stone’s frantic performance both funny and timely.

With humour, honesty and a dash of chaos, Emma Stone proves once again why she’s one of Hollywood’s most relatable stars—even on Super Bowl Sunday.