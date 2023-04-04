scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Samantha Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has denied talking about her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala's dating rumours.

By News Bureau
Samantha Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours pic courtesy twitter
Samantha Prabhu denies commenting on Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala dating rumours pic courtesy twitter

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has denied talking about her former husband Naga Chaitanya and actress Sobhita Dhulipala’s dating rumours.

Samantha reportedly had commented about Chaitanya and Sobhita after an old picture of the two at a restaurant went viral online. In the viral image, Chaitanya was seen posing with a chef while Shobhita was seen sitting at a table behind them.

A report claimed that Samantha had reacted to rumours of her ex-husband dating the actress.

Samantha took to Twitter, where she shared the reports and dismissing it she wrote: “I never said this!!”

The actress tied the knot with Chaitanya in October 2017. However, it was in 2021, when the two announced their separation.

On the work front, Samantha will next be seen in the Indian adaptation of ‘Citadel’.

Previous article
Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows
Next article
UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Hyundai unveils Genesis GV80 Coupe concept car in New York

Health & Lifestyle

TN: Cancer patient, who tested positive for Covid-19, dies

Technology

Samsung, MeitY to skill Indian youth in building real-life innovations

Health & Lifestyle

Madras HC advocate resigns from Kalakshetra Foundation complaints committee

Health & Lifestyle

UP BJP leader's car blocks ambulance, patient dies

News

Rajniesh Duggall would love to do mythological shows

Technology

FIFA launches new mobile game called 'AI League'

Technology

Google quietly limits file creation in Drive

News

S.S. Rajamouli's 'RRR' gets over 1 mn footfalls in 164 days in Japan

Sports

Magnus Carlsen loses on first day of Chessable Masters

Technology

US jury orders Tesla to pay $3.5 mn to worker over racial abuse

News

Riya Sharma recalls her phase of no work and slipping into depression

News

'Gumraah' helmer Vardhan Ketkar was impressed by Aditya's study of characters

Health & Lifestyle

Study suggests periodic boosters to keep Covid-19 in check

Fashion and Lifestyle

Hrithik Roshan holds girlfriend Saba Azad’s heels, picture takes over the internet

News

Kajol calls daughter Nysa Devgn 'mini me' in hilarious picture string

Lyrics

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – Yentamma Song Lyrics starring Salman Khan, Ram Charan, Venkatesh, Pooja Hegde

Technology

Apple may launch AirPods case with built-in touchscreen

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US