Samantha Ruth Prabhu wears blue sports bra and tights with denim jacket in New York’s Central Park

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is spending her holiday in New York City by attending events, serving superb sartorial moments

By Shweta Ghadashi
Samantha Ruth Prabhu is spending her holiday in New York City by attending events, serving superb sartorial moments, visiting local haunts, and more. The Kushi actor’s latest post shows her enjoying a day outing in the Central Park of New York City.

Samantha wore a uber-cool ensemble to enjoy her stroll in nature on a balmy sunny day. She wore a blue-coloured sports bra, tights and denim jacket, serving athleisure fashion goals. Scroll through to check out Samantha’s photo dump from Central Park.

Samantha wore a blue sports bra, tights and denim jacket for her outing in Central Park. While the bra top features noodle straps, a plunging neckline, racerback detail, and a super-cropped hem, the tights have a high-rise waistline and a bodycon fitting. The denim jacket has notch lapel collars, full-length sleeves, and oversized fitting.

Samantha accessorised the look with a white baseball cap, tinted sunglasses, a silver bracelet, ear studs, and chunky light-blue coloured sneakers. Lastly, she chose open wavy tresses, glossy nude lips, rouged cheekbones, and a no-makeup look for the glam picks.

