Samantha Ruth Prabhu channels her inner ‘desi Barbie’ as she shares her ‘feels’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently enjoying her off from work, has shared a happy selfie dressed in pink.

By Agency News Desk
Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is currently enjoying her off from work, has shared a happy selfie dressed in pink. Samantha on Thursday took to Instagram, where she is seen lying down on a recliner, dressed in a pink chikankari kurta paired with purple sunglasses. She is seen sporting short hair and is looking at the camera and smiling.

For the caption, Samantha wrote: “Feels”.

Samantha is currently on an acting break as she wants to focus on her health, and undergo treatment for autoimmune condition myositis.

According to Webmd, Myositis refers to any condition causing inflammation in muscles. Weakness, swelling, and pain are the most common myositis symptoms.

On the work front, her next is ‘Kushi’ with Vijay Deverakonda. The romantic Telugu film will release on September 1. Produced by Mythri Movies, ‘Kushi’ has been directed and is set to debut in cinemas on September 1.

The actress will also be seen in the Indian counterpart of ‘Citadel’ alongside Varun Dhawan.

Samantha made her acting debut in the Telugu romance film ‘Ye Maaya Chesave’. Her performances in the 2012 films ‘Neethaane En Ponvasantham’ and ‘Eega’, respectively.

Over the next few years, she played the leading lady in top-grossing androcentric films such as ‘Dookudu’ (2011), ‘Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu’ (2012), ‘Attarintiki Daredi’ (2013), ‘Kaththi’ (2014), ‘Theri’ (2016), ’24’ (2016), ‘Mersal’ (2017), and ‘Rangasthalam’ (2018).

She gained further praise for her performances in ‘Mahanati’ (2018), ‘Super Deluxe’ (2019), and ‘Majili’ (2019), and the Amazon Prime Video thriller series ‘The Family Man’ (2021).

In addition to acting, Samantha has hosted the talk show Sam Jam in 2020.

