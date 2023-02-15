scorecardresearch
She says Prabhas’ hospitable nature is ‘insanely magnetic’

While Prabhas enjoys a huge fanbase all across the Nation, he is also widely praised for the hospitality that he delivers to his team and his co-stars.

By Glamsham Editorial
Prabhas enjoys a huge fanbase all across the Nation. While the pan India star has always ruled the hearts of the masses with his indistinct charm, he is widely praised for the hospitality that he delivers to his team and his co-stars. Time and again the superstar has gone out of his way to present his hospitality to his team. While we have heard a lot about his serving nature, this time the beautiful actress Tamanna Bhatia seems to be impressed with Prabhas’ hospitality.

Recently during an interview, when asked about working with Prabhas and his hospitable nature, Tamanna said, “Prabhas hospitality is universal. It’s very easy to say thirty dishes which, according to him, is not at all about money. It’s about making people feel special. Insanely magnetic, the perfect explanation for a real King. Prabhas is actually unaware and clueless about the amount of impact he has on people and the stardom he holds around him.”

Earlier, many of Prabhas’ co-stars have been seen praising the superstar for his hospitality. Stars like Pooja Hegde, Shruti Haasan, Shraddha Kapoor, and Amitabh Bachchan have praised the delicious home-cooked food that Prabhas has offered them during their shoots.

On the work front, Prabhas has a very interesting lineup with films like Salaar, Adipurush, and Project K.

