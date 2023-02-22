scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'

Chinni Prakash who is known for giving iconic dance steps to his actors has choreographed the songs on underworld ka Kabzaa.

By Glamsham Editorial
Shriya Saran is elated to work with Chinni Prakash for 'Underworld Ka Kabzaa'
Shriya Saran in Underworld Ka Kabzaa

Anand Pandit’s ‘Underworld Ka Kabzaa’ is grabbing a lot of eyeballs for its catchy tunes and gripping teaser. Being an R Chandru film, audiences can expect action, love, and full-on entertainment with Underworld Ka Kabzaa. The makers have left no stone unturned to make it a massy movie. Be it their songs, stunt sequences, or their dance number. Chinni Prakash who is known for giving iconic dance steps to his actors has choreographed the songs on underworld ka Kabzaa.

Speaking about the mastero, Shriya Saran shared, “I am a trained Kathak dancer and after 2 hours of practice and 3 days of the shoot we were done with the song and I truly enjoyed the choreography of Chini Sir.”

The actor further shares, “Chinni Prakesh sir is a legend. From Madhuri Dixit to Salman Khan everyone has that one signature move that has been choreographed by him. When I heard that Chinni sir will be choreographing me for Namaami Namaami, I was very excited and nervous at the same time to be under his guidance. But I am really happy that the audience loved my performance in the song. It felt like I’ve made my Guru proud.”

Underworld Ka Kabzaa features Upendra, Shriya Saran, and Kiccha Sudeepa in pivotal roles and will have a Pan-India release on the 17th of March, 2023.

The film is produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures in association with Sri Siddeshwara Enterprise and Alankar Pandian and directed by R Chandru.

Previous article
Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters
Next article
Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court
This May Also Interest You
News

Anushka designs her mehindi for the upcoming wedding in 'Main Hoon Aparajita'

News

For debutante Kaveri Seth, 'Gulmohar' was a masterclass in acting

News

Actor abduction case: Kerala HC allows prime accused to be present in trial court

Sports

Ex-Australia skipper Aaron Finch joins Legends League Cricket Masters

News

Acclaimed danseuse, Mohiniyattam exponent Dr. Kanak Rele passes away in Mumbai

Sports

Tributes pour in for Sania Mirza after she draws curtain on her glorious career

Lyrics

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – Show Me The Thumka Song Lyrics starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor

News

After pap invades Alia's privacy, Anushka, Arjun & others call out media house

News

Rani Mukerji pours her heart out on legendary filmmaker Yash Chopra

News

Ivory case against actor Mohanlal: Kerala HC orders review of state's plea

Sports

Border-Gavaskar Trophy: Don't know what Ashton Agar's future is as a Test player, says Mark Taylor

News

Season 3 of 'Aashiqana' comes along with the challenges of a 'new-born' twist

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: Mentality held key for South Africa's match-winner Wolvaardt

Sports

Women's T20 World Cup: India have pushed us significantly in last few years, says Beth Mooney

News

Ranveer Singh discusses 'Air', VFX of the film with Ben Affleck

Sports

'He hasn't done any crime': Harbhajan Singh lends support to underfire KL Rahul

News

Helen Mirren compares former Israeli PM Golda Meir to Queen Elizabeth I

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea's childbirths hit another fresh low in 2022

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea to lift post-arrival PCR test requirement for travellers from China

Sports

Ashton Agar to return home from India to play domestic cricket, could return for ODIs: Report

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US