Shruti Haasan in upcoming Nani film

Shruti Haasan, who is gearing up for the release of 'Salaar' and 'The Eye', will be seen in an extended cameo in Nani's upcoming movie.

By Editorial Desk
Shruti Haasan _ pic courtesy instagram

Shruti Haasan will be seen in an extended cameo appearance in Nani’s upcoming movie. The film’s makers were looking for someone with star power to make an impact, and they couldn’t have found a better fit than Shruti.

Shruti, who is gearing up for the much-anticipated releases of ‘Salaar’ and ‘The Eye,’ is giving her fans exciting news with this experimental and interesting work. She has always been someone who loves to challenge herself and explore new territories in her craft, and that’s what her fans love the most about her.

The film’s makers are tight-lipped about the details of Shruti’s role, well one thing is certain with her acting prowess and stunning screen presence, Shruti is sure to captivate the audience in her role. The buzz around the movie has only grown stronger with the announcement of Shruti’s involvement.

Shruti Haasan has always liked Nani’s work, she was thrilled to be part of the project. This extended cameo in Nani’s upcoming film is also a good opportunity for Shruti to try out new things that she hasn’t done before in her career. The news of this dynamic couple teaming up on the big screen has sent fans into a frenzy, and they can’t wait to see what this duo has in store for them. This is undeniably a collaboration that Shruti and Nani fans cannot afford to miss!

Pic. Sourceshrutzhaasan
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
