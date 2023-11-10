scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

'Sila Nodigalli' is an intriguing mystery-thriller blending in romance with murder

Richard Rishi’s film ‘Sila Nodigalli’ has released a new trailer, and it is an intriguing mystery-thriller that blends in romance with murder.

By Agency News Desk
'Sila Nodigalli' is an intriguing mystery-thriller blending in romance with murder _pic courtesy news agency
'Sila Nodigalli' is an intriguing mystery-thriller blending in romance with murder _pic courtesy news agency

Actor Richard Rishi’s film ‘Sila Nodigalli’ has released a new trailer, and it is an intriguing mystery-thriller that blends in romance with murder. A dark take on household affairs, the movie sees a mysterious murder after a romantic affair is discovered.

The trailer begins with Richard and his co-star Yashika Aannand having a flirtatious and erotic affair which soon blossoms into real love. However, Richard is already married to Punnagai poo Gheetha which is very soon discovered.

The traces of that affair vanish one day and Richard begins to see hallucinations of Yashika everyday. As she has vanished with no trace, a private investigation is pending and Richard soon begins to harbour nightmares as he sees his one-time affair in his dreams, and even with his waking eyes.

There is some dark and horrific truth buried underneath the whole complex of lies and half-truths, but nothing is black and white either. A compelling narrative which also features moments of emotional drama between characters, as well as bits of psychological-horror at times, ‘Sila Nodigalli’ sure looks like a very interesting watch.

The trailer is made all the more intense with the BGM of Rohit Kulkarni which is really ambient, and provides a dark and ominous atmosphere.

Directed by Vinay Bharadwaj, produced by Punnagai Poo Gheetha, and written by Eeshan Rajyadyaksha, Elle Nav, Srinivas Kashyap, and Vinay Bharadwaj, ‘Sila Nodigalli’ stars Richard Rishi, Punnagai Poo Gheetha, and Yashika Aannand in lead roles. The movie will release theatrically on November 24, 2023.

0
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
La Liga 2023-24: All set for a blockbuster weekend with Real Madrid vs Valencia CF
Next article
Football: Tottenham’s James Maddison out of England squad with ankle injury
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US