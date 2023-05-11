scorecardresearch
South Indian actor Suman Talwar to enter politics again

South Indian actor Suman Talwar to enter politics again

By Agency News Desk
Veteran South Indian actor Suman Talwar has said that he will enter active politics.

The actor announced at a programme in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh that in Telangana he would support Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS).

He did not say which party he would back in Andhra Pradesh but indications are that he will rejoin the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

Suman had taken interest in politics by joining TDP in 1999 in the then undivided Andhra Pradesh. After he did not get any recognition in the party, he joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2004. As he did not get any key role in the BJP, he had kept himself away from politics.

Suman had recently defended Tamil superstar Rajinikanth over his remarks made at birth centenary celebrations of legendary actor and former chief minister N. T. Rama Rao at Vijayawada.

Rajinikanth’s speech in which he had praised TDP president and former chief minister N. Chandrababu Naidu had evoked strong reaction from ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP).

Suman had stated that there was nothing wrong in Rajinikanth’s speech as he did not criticise any party and leader. The actor said the superstar spoke truth about Chandrababu Naidu. He pointed out that Naidu played a key role in the transformation of Hyderabad and the city’s development as an information technology hub.

Suman had also remarked that ups and downs are common in politics. He also commented that some mistakes happened during Chandrababu Naidu’s rule.

Suman has acted in 700 movies in 10 languages in a career spanning 45 years. The 63-year-old is mainly known for his work in Telugu and Tamil films.

The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
