scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Stalin felicitates elephant whisperers Bomman and Bellie

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Wednesday congratulated and felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the caretaker couple

By News Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin on Wednesday congratulated and felicitated Bomman and Bellie, the caretaker couple at Theppakadu Elephant Camp.

The duo had featured in the Oscar-winning short documentary film, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ directed by Kartiki Gonsalves.

The Chief Minister also announced Rs 1 lakh to each of the 91 elephant caretakers in the two camps from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.

Stalin also announced Rs 9.1 crore for the construction of homes for the Mahouts. An additional Rs 5 crore was announced to develop an elephant camp in Anamalai Tiger Reserve.

A 39-minute documentary ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ featured Bomman and Bellie for their patience and love in taking care of the elephant calves, ‘Reghu’ and ‘Ammu’ at the Theppakadu elephant camp in Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the lap of The Nilgiris.

The Director of the short documentary film, Kartiki Gonsalves had stayed for five years in the forests along with the caretakers and the mahouts to painstakingly shoot the documentary which shows the bonding and love between the wild animals and the caretakers.

The short documentary film is an Indo-American production with Guneet Monga as its Executive Producer. It won the Oscar for the directorial debut of Kartiki Gonsalves who was born and brought up in Ooty, Tamil Nadu.

Previous article
Yo Yo Honey Singh's life to be showcased in tell-all documentary
Next article
Jasleen Royal lends her voice to 'Thunai Varuven' from 'Hansika's Love Shaadi Drama'
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Indian unicorns excel in offering maternity benefits, OPD coverage: Report

Sports

Sammer demanding increasing robustness and speed in German club football

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals

Sports

WPL 2023: We thought 150 was par based on the conditions, says Sneh Rana

Health & Lifestyle

Patients suffering from rare diseases should be treated at JK Lon Hospital: HC tells Raj govt

Sports

WPL 2023: It's the game I was searching for, says Ashleigh Gardner on her all-round performance

Sports

This champion is going to rise again: Yuvraj Singh on meeting Rishabh Pant

Sports

IND v AUS: Hardik Pandya 'quite confident' of bowlers doing very well in Jasprit Bumrah's absence

Sports

WPL 2023: Fifties from Laura Wolvaardt, Ashleigh Gardner take Gujarat Giants to 147/4

Sports

2023 ODI World Cup: Nepal punch Qualifier ticket after beating UAE by DLS method

Sports

Focus on fourth Clasico of season as La Liga goes into the international break (preview)

Sports

WPL 2023: Gujarat Giants hold their nerve to register 11-run win over Delhi Capitals (ld)

Sports

Indian National Rally C'ship: Stage set for 46th South India Rally

Health & Lifestyle

AIIMS agitation: Do not test our patience, Mantralaya seer warns PM Modi, CM Bommai

News

'Kantara' star Rishab Shetty delivers speech at UNHRC, says proud to make statement at int'l forum

Health & Lifestyle

Standing Committee recommends Environment Ministry revisit its monitoring framework

Health & Lifestyle

Penguin moves Delhi HC against trial court injunction on Rana Kapoor book

Health & Lifestyle

Can't confirm Vasant Kunj incident caused by stray dogs, autopsy report awaited: Delhi Mayor

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US