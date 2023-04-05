scorecardresearch
Stand with CM Bommai but not joining BJP, says Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep

Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday announced that he will support Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Assembly elections, but clarified that he is not joining the BJP or any other political party.

By Agency News Desk

Kannada superstar Kichcha Sudeep on Wednesday announced that he will support Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai in the upcoming Assembly elections, but clarified that he is not joining the BJP or any other political party.

Talking to reporters here, Sudeep said that he shared a good bond with Bommai since his childhood.

“I call him ‘mama’. There is no question of my stand or politics in my decision. I have been seeing CM Bommai since I was a child. He stood with me at the time of my crisis in the film industry. He is the person whom I love. I am here to stand with him.

“There was no godfather and few stood with me. Now, I am extending my support to him. But, I am not joining politics and I am clearing this to my fans,” he added.

“I am going to take up campaigning for CM Bommai and I will also campaign for the candidates whom he suggests. It is not possible to go to all constituencies. Leaders from other parties have also supported me. If they seek help, I will campaign for them as well. When CM Bommai stood by me without seeking my background, I was very small. Similarly, I am supporting him,” Sudeep contended.

Reacting to actor Prakash Raj’s tweet expressing his reservation at Sudeep supporting the BJP, he said that Prakash Raj is a fine artiste. “I had done ‘Ranna’ with him. I am expecting to act with him in another movie. I am not entering politics and that is the wish of my fans. It has been 27 years of struggle. This (support to Bommai) is a decision taken on humanitarian ground,” he said.

Bommai, however, maintained that if Sudeep is supporting him, he is supporting his party (BJP) as well.

“He has not joined any political party, he has come forward to support me. I have spoken to him twice or thrice. I had told him that his campaigning is needed, though he did not join the party. Hence, he will campaign for my party,” he added.

