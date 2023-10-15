scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles, Sarathkumar Ramanathan radiates style in new poster for ‘Bandra’

The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ has released its new poster which shows its leads Sarathkumar Ramanathan and Tamannaah Bhatia standing alongside one another.

By Agency News Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles, Sarathkumar Ramanathan radiates style in new poster for ‘Bandra’
Tamannaah Bhatia dazzles, Sarathkumar Ramanathan radiates style in new poster for ‘Bandra’ _ pic courtesy news agency

The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Bandra’ has released its new poster which shows its leads Sarathkumar Ramanathan and Tamannaah Bhatia standing alongside one another. While Tamannaah looks dazzling, Sarathkumar is also a full on match bringing out his style-game to the table.

The ‘Baahubali’ actress who was most recently seen in the Thalaivar Rajinikanth-starrer-blockbuster film ‘Jailer’ dons a shimmering new outfit in the poster. A golden shimmering which is further adorned with jewelry. She also wears a stylish black coloured skirt.

Tamannaah is also adorned with some light jewelry, with a bangle on her left hand and earrings with free-flowing brown long tresses which have a hint of gold in it. Giving off a radiant smile, the actress is looking radiant.

However, Sarathkumar is also more than a match for Tamannaah’s beauty as he stands beside her in grand style and fashion. Wearing an intricately patterned green jacket with some amazing designs, the actor’s clothes radiate style as he dons a light green shirt with it.

Also wearing a patterned strapping, the veteran ‘Rishi’ actor who was also seen in a major supporting role in director Mani Ratnam’s Tamil language epic ‘Ponniyin Selvan’ films is also wearing stylish green pants.

Almost unrecognisable from his recent role in the ‘PS’ franchise, the actor is wearing some light jewelry namely a bracelet on his left hand, and a pendant around his neck. Sporting long hair this time while standing alongside his female co-star, this time Sarathkumar has got his hair in curls and is sporting a thin beard.

Directed by Arun Gopy, who is best known for directing the Malayalam films ‘Irupathiyonnaam Noottaandu’ and ‘Ramaleela’, the film is action-thriller-drama film which also stars Neil Nitin Mukesh. ‘Bandra’ will hit theatres on November 10, 2023.

25
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Men’s ODI WC: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alikhil fifties carry Afghanistan to a competitive 284 against England
Next article
Study shows common drug can improve hand osteoarthritis symptoms
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US