scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said.

By Agency News Desk
Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point
Tamil rapper Dev Anand kidnapped at knife point

Popular Tamil rapper Dev Anand, who was returning home, was kidnapped on the Chennai-Bengaluru highway, near here, police said.

CCTV visuals are being seen, the police added.

According to police, the family had lodged a missing person complaint, and on investigation, it was found that the rapper was kidnapped by a ten-member gang on Wednesday night.

According to a senior police officer from Police headquarters, in Chennai, Dev Anand’s brother had taken a loan of Rs 2.5 crore from a person and had not given the money back. There were some disputes regarding the same and police are probing whether this has anything to do with the kidnapping of Dev Anand.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Prashant Damle starrer ‘Eka Kaleche Mani’ premiere announced
Next article
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor slay in airport fashion look; Paparazzi calls Ranbir Kapoor ‘Jija’ and praises his Clean-Shaven look
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Pune pet dog undergoes laparoscopic gall-bladder removal surgery

Advertorial

Bollywood and the nickname culture in India

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Bebika Dhurve says Abhishek Malhan steals others content amid task

News

Darshan Raval releases first single from second album 'Dard'

Technology

Micron to set up $2.75 bn semiconductor assembly, test facility in India

News

Tina Turner's son arrested for possession of drugs

Sports

Sexual harassment case against WFI chief transferred to MP, MLA court

Technology

Submarine game sees spike in sales as search for missing OceanGate vessel intensifies

Technology

Infosys launches certification in AI & Generative AI skills

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ex wife Aaliya Siddiqui says ‘divorce nahi hota to yaha nahi ati’

News

Sanjay Dutt acquires Harare Hurricane with Sir Sohan Roy

Sports

Taipei Open: Prannoy in quarters; Kashyap, Tanya Hemanth, Rohan Kapoor-Sikki Reddy ousted (Ld)

Sports

Former Australia and Queensland fast bowler Peter Allan passes away at 87

News

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti plays instrumental cover of King's 'Maan Meri Jaan'

News

‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’: Pooja Bhatt says she did not want kids, talks about divorce

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia can play at different tempos; England know to go really hard, says Tim Paine

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia have more to work on; they looked scared against England, says Ian Bell

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australian cricket can learn a bit from England's Bazball approach, says Matthew Hayden

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US