Tamil superstar 'Thalapathy' Vijay to act in Venkat Prabhu's next movie

One of the most popular actors of Tamil cinema, ‘Thalapathi’ Vijay, has announced that his next movie would be with acclaimed director Venkat Prabhu.

The movie is tentatively titled “Thalapathy 68” and is slated for release in 2024. The details of other cast and crew are not known at the moment.

In a social media post on Sunday, Vijay said the film produced by Kalpathi S. Aghoram’s AGS Entertainment will have all the ingredients of a movie expected from a young super star of Kollywood. This is the second movie produced by AGS Entertainment after “Bigil”.

The director, Venkat Prabhu, has a distinct style of filmmaking and the movie with Vijay could be a captivating experience for the audience.

This, incidentally, will be the 68th movie of Vijay, whose popularity is ranked only next to the South Indian mega star Rajanikanth. His last movie, “Varisu”, became Vijay’s first to enter the Rs 300-crore club, making it his all-time big hit.

The Venkat Prabhu movie’s music is by Yuvan Shankar Raja, whose experiments were said to have opened the ‘era of remixes’ for Kollywood. This is the second ‘Thalapthy’ Vijay movie where Yuvan Shankar Raja will give the music after “Pudhiya Geethai” in 2003.

Vijay will next be seen in “Leo” directed by ace Tamil director Lokesh Kanagaraj. The movie was shot in Kashmir and features Trisha and Sanjay Dutt in lead roles. The movie is set for an October 19, 2023, release. ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay will also be seen in a cameo in the Shah Rukh-Nayanthara-starrer “Jawan”.

Interestingly Venkat Prabhu becomes one of the select few in Tamil industry to have made films with both Vijay and his on-screen rival in the popularity sweepstakes, Ajith.

Venkat Prabhu has made super hit movies such as “Mankatha”, “Chennai 28”, and “Maanadu”. His latest movie, the Tamil-Telugu bilingual “Custody”, starring Telugu star Naga Chaithanya was released earlier this month.