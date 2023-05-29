scorecardresearch
Telugu actor Sharwanand is 'safe and sound' after a 'minor' car accident

Actor Sharwanand met with a car accident on Sunday. However, he stated that he is "safe and sound" and called the accident "minor."

By Agency News Desk

Telugu actor Sharwanand, whose latest release is ‘Oke Oka Jeevitham’, met with a car accident on Sunday. However, he stated that he is “safe and sound” and called the accident “minor.” He took to Twitter and wrote: “There has been news that my car met with an accident this morning. It was a very minor incident.”

The actor shared that there is nothing to “worry” about.

“I am absolutely safe and sound at home with all your love and blessings. There is nothing to worry about. Thank you all for your concern. Have a great Sunday everyone.”

Sharwanand made his acting debut in 2004 with the film ‘Aidho Tareekhu’. He also acted in Prasthanam, Engeyum Eppodhum, Run Raja Run and Malli Malli Idi Rani Roju, Express Raja, Sathamanam Bhavati and Mahanubhavudu.

On the work front, Sharwanand has teamed up with director Sriram Adittya for his upcoming yet-untitled project. The team recently completed a 40-day schedule in London.

