scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

There's light at the end of the tunnel for restive fans of Pushpa Raj, waiting for 'Pushpa - The Rule', the sequel to the hugely successful 'Pushpa - The Rise'. On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun's birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa, which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule.

By Agency News Desk
'The Rule has begun' 'Pushpa 2' makers say it with slick video
'The Rule has begun' 'Pushpa 2' makers say it with slick video

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for restive fans of Pushpa Raj, waiting for ‘Pushpa – The Rule’, the sequel to the hugely successful ‘Pushpa – The Rise’.

On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa, which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Coming on the heels of a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? released a few days back, the slick video takes viewers through the contours of the riveting Pushpa Raj Saga. With police hot on the stylish red Sanders smuggler, his supporters going berserk on streets, and media frenzy over his whereabouts, the announcement video released on Friday raises expectations on the long-awaited sequel to the biggest hit of 2021.

In 2021 Pushpa redefined the concept of a pan-India film when it positioned the common man as the universal hero. The unique portrayal of the character by the Icon Star Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theatres.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.

Previous article
ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale
Next article
Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Goa ready to fight Covid battle yet again, says Vishwajit Rane

Technology

ChatGPT like an 'alien intelligence' but lacks human-like reasoning: Rosedale

News

Shivika, Aashay don the looks of Madhuri Dixit & Salman Khan from ‘Hum Aapke Hain Koun’

Sports

Legends League Cricket opens registration for players draft for the season starting Sept 2023

News

Raai Laxmi goes de-glam for her cop avatar in Malayalam film ‘DNA’

News

Acclaimed Marathi writer Milind Bokil's short story gets screen adaptation

Health & Lifestyle

Seven states reporting high number of Covid cases

Health & Lifestyle

Lack of Wuhan data disclosure by China is simply inexcusable: WHO

Health & Lifestyle

Omicron more deadly than seasonal influenza, reveals research

News

Kareena Kapoor likes a mix of mainstream and off-beats films in her filmography

Technology

Microsoft rolls out Edge's AI image generator to everyone on desktop

Technology

GCPL to invest Rs 100 cr in early-stage consumer startups in India

News

Gautam Singh Vig reveals his mystery girl, duo to share screen space in ‘Dooriyan’

Technology

Indian consumer tech space sees huge value creation with $250 bn in valuation

Health & Lifestyle

WHO tracking VOI XBB.1.5, six other variants under monitoring: Centre to states, UTs

News

Neha Marda's team shares update as they 'Wait for a speedy recovery'

Health & Lifestyle

With Covid cases on rise, Madras HC advises lawyers to opt for virtual hearings

Technology

Apple to shut its services on devices running older software

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US