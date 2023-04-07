‘The Rule has begun’ ‘Pushpa 2’ makers say it with slick video; Allu Arjun on fire

There’s light at the end of the tunnel for restive fans of Pushpa Raj, waiting for ‘Pushpa – The Rule’, the sequel to the hugely successful ‘Pushpa – The Rise’.

On the eve of Icon Star Allu Arjun’s birthday, the makers of Pushpa have released a unique concept video, #HuntForPushpa, which announces Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Coming on the heels of a teaser unit #WhereIsPushpa? released a few days back, the slick video takes viewers through the contours of the riveting Pushpa Raj Saga. With police hot on the stylish red Sanders smuggler, his supporters going berserk on streets, and media frenzy over his whereabouts, the announcement video released on Friday raises expectations on the long-awaited sequel to the biggest hit of 2021.

In 2021 Pushpa redefined the concept of a pan-India film when it positioned the common man as the universal hero. The unique portrayal of the character by the Icon Star Allu Arjun, the songs that resonated across the world and the visual spectacle created by Director Sukumar took the screens by storm and got people back to theatres.

‘Pushpa: The Rule’ is directed by Sukumar and stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil. The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers.