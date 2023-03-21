scorecardresearch
TN Chief Minister felicitates Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar winning director

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar award-winning director for the short documentary film

By News Bureau

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday felicitated Kartiki Gonsalves, Oscar award-winning director for the short documentary film, ‘The Elephant Whisperers’.

Gonsalves is a native of Udhagamandalam in Tamil Nadu and the movie was also shot in the state.

State Chief Secretary V. Irai Anbu was also present during the function.

Stalin presented a shawl and memento to the director who had spent five years in the Theppakadu elephant Camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve in the lap of The Nilgiris to make the movie.

The short documentary movie depicted the life of the calf elephant ‘Reghu’ who was brought up by a mahout couple, Bomman and Bellie in the Theppakadu elephant camp in the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve.

The movie showcases the life of the indigenous couple and how they bring up ‘Reghu’ the elephant and the love they shower on him. The presence of ‘Ammu’ another calf elephant was also beautifully captured by the director.

The movie has been produced by Guneet Monga and Achin Jain under the Sikhya Entertainment.

