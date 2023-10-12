scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeRegionalNews

TN govt allows early screening of Vijay’s movie ‘Leo’

By Agency News Desk
TN govt allows early screening of Vijay’s movie ‘Leo’
Thalapathy Vijay in Lokesh Kanagraj Leo _ news agency pic

The Tamil Nadu government has permitted theater owners of the state to run additional shows of the forthcoming Tamil movie, ‘Leo’ from October 19 to 24. Tamil superstar ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay is playing the lead role in the movie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.

The makers of the movie had requested the government to allow two special shows (4 a.m. and 9 a.m.) on October 19 when the movie is released and one special show (7 a.m.) from October 20 to 24.

The government in a statement said that one special show would be allowed from October 19 to 24 but the total number of shows per day must not exceed more than five.

The movie is produced by SS Lalit Kumar of Seven Screen Studio and co-produced by Jagadish Palaniswami.

The movie has an impressive star cast with Bolywood star, Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Priya Anand, Gautam Vasudeva Menon, Mansoor Ali Khan and Sandy. This is the second movie of Vijay with the ace director Lokesh Kanagaraj after ‘Master’.

27
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Doctors give new lease of life to 25-week-old baby born weighing 750 gms
Next article
Did Madonna actually put her tongue in Al Pacino’s ear?!
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US