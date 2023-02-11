scorecardresearch
Tollywood star Rana Daggubati, father named in land grabbing case

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and his father, noted film producer D Suresh Babu, have landed in legal trouble in a case of alleged land grabbing here.

By News Bureau

Tollywood star Rana Daggubati and his father, noted film producer D Suresh Babu, have landed in legal trouble in a case of alleged land grabbing here. The ‘Baahubali’ actor and his father have been named in the case filed by local businessman Pramod Kumar, who has alleged that father and son are pressuring him to vacate land that belongs to him.

The third additional chief metropolitan magistrate court at Nampally in the city has issued summons to them in this matter.

According to the complaint, the disputed land in Shaikpet was leased out to him in 2014 by Suresh Babu. When the lease ended, Suresh Babu allegedly decided to sell the property to him for Rs 18 crore and a deal was struck.

Pramod Kumar claims that while he has made a payment of Rs 5 crore towards the deal, Suresh Babu has not bothered to complete sale and registration processes. The complainant has alleged that before the matter could be resolved, Suresh Babu transferred the property to his son Rana’s name.

