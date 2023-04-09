scorecardresearch
US production house goes airborne to wish Allu Arjun 'happy b'day'

A US production company, People Media Factory flew a 'Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!' banner with the help of an aeroplane to greet the 'Pushpa' actor.

Allu Arjun, People Media Factory, Pushpa _ pic courtesy twitter

A production company in the United States went out of their way to wish actor Allu Arjun on his birthday on Saturday. People Media Factory flew a ‘Happy Birthday Allu Arjun!’ banner with the help of an aeroplane to greet the ‘Pushpa’ actor.

“A special initiative planned by our PeopleMediaFactory production team to show our love towards our very own Icon Star @alluarjun on his birthday,” reads a tweet by the company, which posted a video

The star’s fans were surprised with this act by the production house and appreciated the gesture in the comment section.

Meanwhile, Allu Arjun has thanked all those who wished him on his birthday.

“Thank You all. Thank you for all the love & wishes from all over. I am truly blessed. Humbled. Gratitude Forever…,” tweeted the actor.

First look poster from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ and a special video released by the makers on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday received huge response on Friday.

The actor is seen dressed in a saree and wearing gold jewellery in the first look poster of the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa.

After the huge success of ‘Pushpa – The Rise’, there are high expectations from the second part.

‘Pushpa The Rule’ is likely to be released in summer of 2024.

The makers also released a special video on the eve of Allu Arjun’s birthday. Director Sukumar raised the expectations of the audience with the three-minute special video introducing Pushpa and his world.

