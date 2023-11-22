Vijay Prakash, Ramya Behara spell magical young romance in ‘Nee Navve Siri’

The song ‘Nee Navve Siri’ from the upcoming Telugu film ‘Madhave Madhusudana’ sung by the dynamic duo of singers Vijay Prakash and Ramya Behara kicks home the feeling of a youthful romance which knows no tomorrow.

The duo is incredibly vibrant, powerful, colourful, and emotional as they perfectly complement each other with their distinct voices.

Fully understanding each other’s vocal strengths, the vocals of Vijay are more low pitch and serene, while Ramya’s are more high pitch and exuberant.

However, even though the voices of these two amazing singers are really beautiful, the composition of Vikas Badisa has to be mentioned because it is ingenious.

Crafted with poetic majesty, the instrumentation is eclectic as it fuses traditional folk sensibilities with film music, and then symphonic ambient elements, creating a very otherworldly magical feeling.

While the song is supposed to be rooted, it feels like a fairy tale romance due to the vocal collaboration and the amazing instrumentation.

The sound design is also something that has to be commended as the production is much more restrained, which doesn’t bring in the typical pop feel but rather brings in the magical feel that ‘Nee Navve Siri’ aims to bring.

The production brings some electronic components to the song, mostly merging the vocals with electronic lacing, while at other points adding in samples of what sounds like actual recorded claps.

A dark rom-com, ‘Madhave Madhusudana’ is directed by veteran Telugu producer Bommadevara Ramachandra Rao, and features debutant actors Tej Bommadevara, and Rishika Lokre as its lead actors.

The film will hit theatres on November 24.