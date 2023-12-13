Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Wasn’t ready to tell stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata: ‘HanuMan’ Director Prasanth Varma

Prasanth Varma opened up on choosing this story 'HanuMan', rather than focusing on Indian epics like 'Ramayana' or 'Mahabharata'.

By Agency News Desk
Wasn't ready to tell stories of Ramayana, Mahabharata _pic courtesy news agency
Filmmaker Prasanth Varma, who is gearing up for the superhero movie ‘HanuMan’, opened up on choosing this story, rather than focusing on Indian epics like ‘Ramayana’ or ‘Mahabharata’.

The ‘Kalki’ director said as a filmmaker he was not ready to tell the stories of Ramayana or Mahabharata.

‘HanuMan’ is a pan-Indian superhero flick with a unique narrative. It tells the tale of a boy who becomes a superhero after channeling the power of Lord Hanuman.

The ‘Zombie Reddy ‘ director said: “I didn’t think I was ready as a filmmaker to tell the stories of Ramayana or Mahabharata as we know them. I will probably be ready to tell these stories in the future so that I can live up to people’s expectations.”

However, Varma acknowledges the timeless drama within ‘Itihasas’, drawing inspiration from these narratives while intricately weaving his own stories within a cinematic universe that seamlessly blends the familiar with the novel.

‘Itihasa’ refers to the collection of written descriptions of important events in Hinduism, which includes the Mahabharata, the Puranas and the Ramayana.

Prasanth said: “I’m very passionate about our Itihasas. I did my schooling under the Gurukul system. I wanted to take these stories of our itihasas to the present generation, but at the same time create my own stories and universe with them.”

The makers have already released three songs from the movie ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, ‘SuperHero HanuMan’ and ‘Avkaya’.

Presented by RKD Studios, while Niranjan Reddy (PrimeShow Entertainment) is the producer of the film, it will release in theatres on January 12.

Masaba Gupta: Audio format of storytelling is taxing & challenging
Josh Bohannon to captain England Lions in red-ball multi-day matches on tour of India
