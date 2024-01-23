Wish to do roles for audience entertainment this year: Jasmine Bhasin

Actress Jasmine Bhasin is excited to be part of the cast of ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’, and said this year she wishes to stay busy and do many movies with roles that entertain the audience. ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ marks Jasmine’s fourth film in the Punjabi film industry after her debut ‘Honeymoon’. The third chapter in the ‘Ardaas’ series, will feature Jasmine as Bani.

Talking about the same, Jasmine expressed: “I am very happy and excited to be a part of ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’. This year I wish to stay busy and do many movies with roles that entertain the audience. This project is another very special one, so stay tuned as Bani is ready to bring something fresh to the screen.”

Taking to Instagram, Jasmine shared a glimpse of her enthusiasm with a post featuring the clapboard as they begin shoot, accompanied by the caption, “Meet Bani from ’Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’.”

Other than this, Jasmine is also gearing up for her upcoming release ‘Warning 2’ with Gippy Grewal on February 2.

She also has ‘Carry on Jattiye’ in the pipeline.