Yoga brings harmony to mind, body and soul, shares Hansika Motwani on IYD

Hansika Motwani on wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity.

On the occasion of International Yoga Day (IYD), Bollywood actress Hansika Motwani on wednesday perfomed some asanas in the morning and shared that Yoga brings a lot of positivity.

The actress shared that she performs yoga daily and was dedicated to fitness and wellness routines that depend on the power of yoga.

On why she loves Yoga, Hansika said, “Fitness should be the mantra for all, it brings in a lot of positivity, relieves stress, and relaxes our body and soul. Just 15 minutes of Yoga daily will bring in a lot of change in your routine. Yoga doesn’t take much time to practice.”

