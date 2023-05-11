Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

Abdu Rozik became a social media sensation after his ‘burgir’ meme went viral in India. His popularity only multiplied after he participated in Bigg Boss 16.

The Tajikistani singer was widely loved by all and was often failed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s reality show.

Abdu’s business venture are known as of now, reportedly, it will be inspired by the singer’s viral meme. He named the restaurant as ‘Burgirr’.

Shiv Thakare came in support for his friend Abdu. They shared pictures online. Both are looking handsome.