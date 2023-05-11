scorecardresearch
Shiv Thakare, first guest at Abdu Rozik’s burger restaurant ‘Burgirr’

Abdu Rozik became a social media sensation after his ‘burgir’ meme went viral in India

Abdu Rozik opens burger restaurant named as Burgirr; Shiv Thakare becomes first guest to vist pic courtesy twitter
The Tajikistani singer was widely loved by all and was often failed as one of the cutest contestants in the history of Salman Khan’s reality show.

Abdu’s business venture are known as of now, reportedly, it will be inspired by the singer’s viral meme. He named the restaurant as ‘Burgirr’.

Shiv Thakare came in support for his friend Abdu. They shared pictures online. Both are looking handsome.

Shibdu
