Bigg Boss 16 Mini-reunion with the Mandali: Abdu Rozik, Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, and others arrive in style

Shiv Thakare hosted a party for his mandali. The mandali members Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik along with Soundarya Sharma and others from the industry joined

By Pooja Tiwari
Shiv Thakare hosted a party for his mandali. The mandali members Sajid Khan, Sumbul Touqeer, and Abdu Rozik along with Soundarya Sharma and others from the industry joined the party and looked chic in the party avatars. Fans love to see their bonding post the show especially the Bigg Boss 16 mandali.

Shiv kept his fans posted with his blingy party and gave them a glimpse into it on his social media page. The actor shared a series of pictures and videos from his mini-reunion with the Mandali, fun dance moves, and more. What caught the most attention was Abdu and Shiv’s fun dance move on the popular song “Gangnam Style”.

Shiv nailed an orange suit with a black shirt. He was all smiles as cameras went clickety click.

