Jiya Shankar gracefully handles as her gown strap slips off her shoulder

Jiya Shankar, who gained prominence through her participation in Bigg Boss OTT 2, continues to be in the limelight. Jiya garnered attention not just for her interactions with housemates like Avinash Sachdeva and Falaq Naaz but also for her growing bond with Abhishek Malhan, known as Fukra Insaan.

A wardrobe malfunction can happen to anyone and the key is to not panic, proved Jiya. On Friday evening, the actress was photographed at the Jio Mami Film Festival. She looked stunning in a white strappy gown, but as she posed for photos, one strap slipped off her shoulders. Jiya remained graceful, swiftly pulling it up with a wide smile on her face.

The paparazzi, taken aback, said, “Arre baap re!” To this, Jiya simply laughed it off, saying, “Aisa kuch nehi huya.” Many praised her in the comments for how gracefully she handled the situation.