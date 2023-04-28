Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash flaunt their glamorous outfits

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash make for a stunning pair and there are no second thoughts about it. The duo are head over heels in love with each other and they never miss out on a chance to dish out major relationship goals. In fact, the duo even have their style game on point every time they step out in the city.

Tejasswi and Karan, popularly known as TejRan, have been making the headlines today as they graced the prestigious 68th Filmfare Awards 2023 tonight. The couple had their style game on point and made for the perfect stylish couple.

Tejasswi was seen slaying maroon one side strap, thigh high slit gown, while Karan complemented her well in his baby pink coloured suit.