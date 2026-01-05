Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur Ring in 2026 Together—Fans Can’t Get Enough of Their Cozy Jaisalmer Getaway!

Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have once again set the internet buzzing after offering fans a glimpse into their growing romance while welcoming the New Year together. The couple, who subtly confirmed their relationship last year with a cozy Instagram post, began 2026 on a picture-perfect note in the royal city of Jaisalmer.

The actress took to social media to share a series of photographs from her New Year celebrations, giving followers an intimate peek into the festivities. The pictures featured warm, candid, and playful moments between Kritika and Gaurav, instantly winning hearts online. From relaxed smiles to quiet moments soaking in the breathtaking view of the majestic Suryagarh Fort, the duo’s chemistry was hard to miss.

The celebrations weren’t limited to just the two. Kritika’s post also included glimpses of her close-knit circle, featuring familiar faces from the entertainment and sports worlds. Among those spotted were actresses Sagarika Ghatge, Vidya Malvade, Anya Singh, and cricketer Zaheer Khan, making the New Year gathering a star-studded yet intimate affair.

Captioning the post, Kritika wrote, “Fell into ‘26 nicely.” The simple yet heartfelt message resonated with fans, who flooded the comment section with love, emojis, and congratulatory messages. One fan wrote, “Happy New Year! May these smiles stay with you throughout the year,” while another commented, “OMG so happy for you babe!”

The couple first sparked dating rumors in December when Kritika shared photos from a cozy breakfast date with Gaurav. The caption, “breakfast with…,” was a clever nod to Gaurav Kapur’s popular show Breakfast with Champions, and fans quickly connected the dots.

Adding fuel to the excitement, Kritika and Gaurav were later spotted together at a film screening in Mumbai. A video shared by Filmy Mantar showed the duo happily posing for paparazzi. Kritika looked effortlessly chic in a black top paired with grey baggy trousers, while Gaurav kept it casual in a blue hoodie and denim jeans. Their relaxed vibe and natural chemistry didn’t go unnoticed.

On the professional front, Kritika Kamra continues to shine. From her television beginnings to acclaimed OTT performances in Tandav, Hush Hush, Bambai Meri Jaan, and films like Mitron and Bheed, she remains one of the most versatile actors of her generation.