Nikki Sharma’s lehenga joyride recreates Kareena Kapoor’s ‘3 Idiots’ scene

Actress Nikki Sharma, who is seen as the lead in the show ‘Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya ShivShakti’, aced a high-octane stunt sequence, and rode a scooty wearing a lehenga, just like Kareena Kapoor Khan did in ‘3 Idiots’.

The viewers were in for a visual treat with Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti’s (Nikki) wedding. On the other hand, Keertan (Gaurav Wadhwa) who wants to marry Shakti, is trying his best to call off their wedding and he finally finds out about a secret that Shiv has been hiding for so long and what followed left everyone stunned.

During the mehendi sequence, Keertan makes a dramatic exit, leaving Shakti very suspicious about his plan.

She decided to follow him on a scooty, but what made this sequence interesting was the high-octane stunt that Shakti performed.

She rode a scooty like Kareena did in the movie ‘3 idiots’. She also held onto the window of a moving bus all by herself without the help of a stunt double for this dramatic sequence.

Talking about the same, Nikki said: “This is the first time I rode a scooty in my life, and I never thought I would need to learn one, especially for a show. But because it was the scene’s demand, I learnt it and managed it with a day’s practice.”

“When I wore a lehenga and entered the school, I felt like Kareena Kapoor from ‘3 idiots’ who came to meet Aamir Khan on a scooty in a lehenga. It was difficult, but I really feel blessed to have got an opportunity to perform such a stunt on my own,” shared Nikki.

The 2009 coming-of-age drama ‘3 Idiots’ stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi.

Nikki further added: “Additionally, hanging from the window of a bus in a lehenga was challenging too, something that needs a lot of physical and mental strength.”

The show airs on Zee TV.