Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta twinning in black at Abhishek Kumar’s party

Bigg Boss 17 may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the show is still going strong. The show’s TOP 5 finalists are basking in their newfound fame and the love they’re receiving from the viewers.

Bigg Boss 16 fame Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta also attended Abhishek Kumar’s grand party last night. The duo turned heads as they arrived at the party, twining in their black outfits. The duo walked hand-in-hand which was surely an aww moment for all the #Priyankit fans.

One user tweeted, ‘Mt most awaited guest couple in Abhishek’s Party yesterday night. Shipping karni hai tho inki karo . Adorable #PriyankitPriyankaChaharChoudhary AnkitGupta”