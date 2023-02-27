scorecardresearch
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meets Ankit Gupta on the sets of his show ‘Junooniyat’; PriyAnkit fans are melting

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta will be finally seen together after Bigg Boss 16 as the duo is all set to shoot for a music video together.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Priyanka arrived at Chandigarh airport and received a grand welcome from her team and fans with dhol and flowers. The actress was overwhelmed witnessing all the love that she got showered with.

Ankit Gupta gave her a special surprise and celebrated the reunion. The duo cut the cake together and he decorated the place welcoming her back to their old memories from Udaariyaan and Bigg Boss 16.

Ankit and Priyanka looked elated to see each other after a long gap. Fans were excited to see them together after so long and they showered the duo with love and blessings.

