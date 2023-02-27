Rashami Desai flaunts her stylish looks like a queen

Beauty Rashami Desai has been a part of some popular shows and received love for her impeccable acting from audiences. She has maintained an active presence on her social media handle and often shares her life update with her fans.

Recently Rashami Desai took the internet by storm as she dropped a new video on her social media handle.

In this clip, Rashami looks absolutely gorgeous as she opted for a colorful co-od set and donned a matching cape on her stunning outfit. She styled her hair into a ponytail and opted for minimal accessories for her look. Rashami opted for subtle makeup and silver sparkling heels on her attire. Sharing this video, Rashami captioned, “Who loves pink my salute to them.”

Check out the video below.