Rubina Dilaik took to her social media handle and shared a few beautiful pictures. In these snaps, Rubina is seen twirling in a lilac lehenga and donning white jewelry that looked extremely stunning with it.

Sharing these snaps, Rubina captioned, ‘Yeh shaam Sufi , teri nigaahon se.’ These beautiful glimpses of the actress are captured by her husband Abhinav Shukla.