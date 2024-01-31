Rupali Ganguly reveals how she balances her work and personal life

Actress Rupali Ganguly who is known for her roles in ‘Sarabhai vs Sarabhai’, ‘Anupamaa’ and others, has a quirky take on work and personal life balance, adding that nothing is difficult if you have a supportive partner. Rupali shared a Reel, wherein she can be seen getting ready in her vanity.

Rupali is wearing an orange coloured chikankari kurta, and her hair is styled in a wavy manner.

In the video, it is heard: “When someone asks how do I balance my work life and personal life?”

She replies to this question by lip syncing to the track ‘Kajra Re’, and acts on the line ‘Mera chain wain sab ujda’.

The song ‘Kajra Re’ is sung by Alisha Chinai, Javed Ali and Shankar Mahadevan. It is from the movie ‘Bunty Aur Babli’.

Rupali captioned the video: “Kuch bhi mushkil nahi hai if you have a supportive partner like@ashwinkverma.”

She tied the knot with businessman Ashwin in February 2013. The couple have a son.

She is currently seen as the lead in the show ‘Anupamaa’. The show is based on Bengali series ‘Sreemoyee’. It also stars Sudhanshu Pandey as Vanraj, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna.

It airs on Star Plus.