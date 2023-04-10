Shehnaaz Gill has been attending all the prestigious events and award shows across Bollywood. The diva, who rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss 13, became an overnight interest sensation for all the obvious reasons.

Shehnaaz, also known as Punjab Ki Katrina, enjoys a massive fan following who make her photos or videos go viral on social media in no time. Last night, the actress put her best fashion foot forward as she turned up the heat at a recent award show.

Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress. The Bigg Boss 13 fame was seen wearing a sizzling red short dress with a red blazer.

Shehnaaz raised the temperature as she kept the blazer over her shoulders, exuding the boss lady vibes. With her short wavy hair down, she rounded off her look with metallic pumps, dramatic eyes, and nude make-up.

Check out Shehnaaz Gill looks like a red hot mirchi in this spicy red dress below: