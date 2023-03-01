Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer has garnered immense love inside the house. Apart from that, the actress is loved for her stint in the show Imlie. Both Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s steamy chemistry has been the talk of the town.

Sumbul recently received Youth Icon award. She shared photos on her Instagram and captioned, “Grateful ” YOUTH ICON ” thegreatindianawards2023. Styled by @Rimadidthat Outfit @prot.official”

In the photos, Sumbul is seen wearing a black blazer top paired with black pants and holding the trophy. Fahmaan her co-star from Imlie commented on her post saying, “Kya baat, proud of you jungli, you are worth every appreciation you are getting. But you know what?? I want the world to see the actor you are coz you are simply amazing.”

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award below: