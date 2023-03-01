scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVFashion n Lifestyle

Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award; Fahmaan Khan says ‘Proud of you Jungli’

Bigg Boss 16's Sumbul Touqeer has garnered immense love inside the house. Apart from that, the actress is loved for her stint in the show Imlie.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives 'Youth Icon' Award; Fahmaan Khan says 'Proud of you Jungli'
Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives 'Youth Icon' Award; Fahmaan Khan says 'Proud of you Jungli'

Bigg Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer has garnered immense love inside the house. Apart from that, the actress is loved for her stint in the show Imlie. Both Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan’s steamy chemistry has been the talk of the town.

Sumbul recently received Youth Icon award. She shared photos on her Instagram and captioned, “Grateful ” YOUTH ICON ” thegreatindianawards2023. Styled by @Rimadidthat Outfit @prot.official”

In the photos, Sumbul is seen wearing a black blazer top paired with black pants and holding the trophy. Fahmaan her co-star from Imlie commented on her post saying, “Kya baat, proud of you jungli, you are worth every appreciation you are getting. But you know what?? I want the world to see the actor you are coz you are simply amazing.”

Check out Sumbul Touqeer Khan receives ‘Youth Icon’ Award below:

Previous article
Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'
Next article
Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression
This May Also Interest You
Health & Lifestyle

Long Covid cuts brain oxygen, worsens cognitive problems, depression

News

Neha Rana bruised her feet while shooting for 'Junooniyatt'

News

Shraddha Kapoor: Grateful to Mohit Suri for letting me record 'Teri Galliyan'

News

Hetal Puniwala, Soni Singh join 'Saavi Ki Savaari' adding new twists and turns

Technology

India's mobile download speeds up by 115% since 5G launch

Technology

Google Pixel Watch to now detect if you fall

Technology

Amazon joins Vishal Garg's Better.com to let employees use stock to buy homes

News

Adhyayan Suman's 'Mashooq' was a welcome 'pattern break' for Vivek Oberoi

Health & Lifestyle

Infant sleeping next to mother in Rajasthan govt hospital killed by stray dogs

News

Michael B Jordon didn't think he could direct until he worked with Ryan Coogler

Sports

Dubai Tennis Championships: Djokovic survives thriller against Machac in opener

News

Debina Bonnerjee infected with influenza B virus

News

Vidyut Jammwal does his bit, brings 'beautiful' northeastern music to mainstream

News

Debina Bonnerjee detected with Influenza B virus

News

'Shazam!' director says Zachary Levi's superhero could survive DC Universe overhaul

News

Fahmaan Khan treats fans with some BTS pics with Sumbul Touqeer Khan; SuMaan fans are melting

Technology

WhatsApp may soon add newsletters to Status tab on Android beta

News

Virat Kohli: Anushka Sharma has made massive sacrifices as a mother

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US