scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeTVNews

Aafreen Dabestani on co-star Krishna Kaul: 'We've bonded during rehearsals, breaks'

Aafreen Dabestani, who is new to the show 'Kumkum Bhagya' has formed strong bonds with her co-stars, and especially with Krishna Kaul.

By Agency News Desk

Actress Aafreen Dabestani, who is new to the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has formed strong bonds with her co-stars, and especially with Krishna Kaul. ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ has kept its audience hooked on to their television screens with intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir has agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani).

While the whole family is preparing for their engagement ceremony, it looks like Aafreen and Krishna are having a gala time shooting together. The two end up spending lots of time with each other since they have been shooting most of the scenes together, enjoying each other’s company and helping each other improve their scenes.

Their friendship has grown beautifully in the last one month and they enjoy hanging out together in their free time.

Talking about the same, Aafreen said: “I’m thrilled to be a part of this show and have found amazing friends among my co-stars. My first scene was with Krishna, and he made me feel right at home from the start.”

“The entire ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ family welcomed me warmly, and we’ve bonded during rehearsals and breaks, which has really helped our onscreen chemistry. It’s a blessing to find such wonderful friends at work in such a short time.”

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

11
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
West Ham United sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton
Next article
Diksha finishes life best T-21 in a Major at Women’s Open
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Jio announces rollout of 5G-based connectivity using 26 GHz mmWave spectrum

News

Jiya Shankar says her journey in 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' was a mental roller coaster

Sports

Baku World Championship: Indian shooters start campaign with sights on Olympic quotas

Technology

Cybercriminals using 'EvilProxy' phishing kit to target exec: Report

Technology

Hyundai partners Chinese EV firm for charging services in China

Lyrics

Jawan – Chaleya Song Lyrics starring Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara

Sports

Injuries force England fast bowler Steven Finn to retire from all forms of cricket

Sports

Naveen Rathi, Anshul, Arihaan win IGU’s Chandigarh junior event

Sports

Diksha finishes life best T-21 in a Major at Women’s Open

Sports

West Ham United sign midfielder James Ward-Prowse from Southampton

Technology

POVA 5 Pro smartphone's price announced, costs Rs 15K

News

Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara bring the magic of love with ‘Chaleya’

News

Drake schools male fan for starting tussle with woman over his sweaty towel

News

Taylor Swift may reportedly star in 'Deadpool 3'

News

Bigg Boss OTT 2: Abhishek Malhan hospitalised ahead of finale

Technology

Foxconn to establish industrial parks, optimise business in India: Chairman

News

Abhishek Banerjee on playing Bhuvan in 'Aakhri Sach': 'It was a little disturbing'

Health & Lifestyle

120 private nephrologists stage 3-day strike against 17% dip in dialysis rates

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US