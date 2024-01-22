HomeTVNews

‘Bigg Boss 17’: Isha Malviya evicted; Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mahshetty reach finale week

The final six contestants inched towards the grand finale include Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

By Agency News Desk
‘Bigg Boss 17’ Isha Malviya evicted; Ankita Lokhande, Vicky Jain, Munawar Faruqui, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar & Arun Mahshetty reach finale week
Ankita Lokhande | Munawar Faruqui | Mannara Chopra | _ pic courtesy news agency

After Ayesha Khan’s exit, Isha Malviya was shown the exit door, a week before the grand finale of ‘Bigg Boss 17’. Isha was evicted on the Sunday ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode, right after Ayesha was asked to leave after receiving minimum votes from the live audience during the roasting task.

The final six contestants who have inched towards the grand finale include Munawar Faruqui, Vicky Jain, Ankita Lokhande, Mannara Chopra, Abhishek Kumar and Arun Mahshetty.

This week Isha, Ayesha, Vicky and Ankita were nominated after the torture task.

The decision of playing the task or nominating these contestants were in the hands of Munawar, Mannara, Abhishek and Arun as they faced unfair task play.

Isha is known for the show ‘Udaariyaan’, she entered with her co-star and former boyfriend Abhishek. The two had always been at loggerheads and had often been seen indulging in fights in the show.

The grand finale is all set to take place on January 28.

Previous article
Burna Boy, Luke Combs & Travis Scott join list of performers for Grammys 2024
Next article
‘Bigg Boss 17’: Abhishek Kumar breaks down as Isha Malviya gets evicted
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES

More Updates