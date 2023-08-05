scorecardresearch
Aastha Sharma calls her father 'best friend': Can talk about anything under the sun

This 'Friendship Day', actress Aastha Sharma shared that her father is her first best friend, and she can talk to him about anything under the sun.

By Agency News Desk
Aastha Sharma calls her father 'best friend'
Aastha Sharma calls her father 'best friend'

As the world gears up to celebrate the ‘Friendship Day’, actress Aastha Sharma shared that her father is her first best friend, and she can talk to him about anything under the sun. Talking about her sweet bond with her father, Aastha said: “My father is my first best friend. He’s the first one on the list of people I call when I’m in trouble or seeking an opinion on something that matters to me.”

“When you are friends with someone, you create a very exclusive language and my dad and I have our own dialect and inside jokes. I can talk to him about anything under the sun,” shared Aastha.

Aastha, who is currently playing the role of Neerja in ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’, said that her father is always present with her on sets, when she is shooting for her show.

“He tries to be as tech-savvy as I am, and we have a lot of fun clicking photos whenever we have time. It’s a blessing to be able to not think twice before sharing something with him,” added Aastha.

‘Neerja’ is a captivating family drama that shows the lengths Protima (played by Sneha Wagh), a mother will go to secure her daughter, Neerja’s (younger Neerja played by Myra Vaikul) future, while residing in Kolkata’s infamous red-light district, Sonagachi.

As she comes of age, sparks of love fly between Neerja (played by Aastha Sharma) and Abeer Bagchi (played by Rajveer Singh), a scion of a reputed family. This bond is opposed by Didun (played by Kamya Panjabi), the madam of Sonagachi; Bijoy (played by Ayub), Abeer’s father and Shubhra Bagchi (played by Vibha Chibber) Abeer’s paternal aunt. What remains to be seen is if a life of dignity, and love is on the cards for Neerja.

Produced by Sudhir Sharma’s Sunshine Productions, ‘Neerja’ airs on Colors.

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
