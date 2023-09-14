Abhishek malhan, akanksha puri and palak purswani reunite for a date night

Bigg Boss OTT 2 gave us a lot of memorable moments and bondings. This season was a rollercoaster with arguments and fights, rumored love interests blooming. Abhishek had a fun night with Akanksha Puri and Palak Purswani.

Palak Purswani and Akanksha Puri had a short stint inside the Bigg Boss OTT 2 house as they were eliminated earlier. On the grand finale, they rooted for Abhishek Malhan to lift the trophy. However, he ended up as the first runner-up with Elvish lifting the winning trophy.

Yesterday, the three reunited for a fun night out and dropped a series of pictures on social media. The three had a good time and in one video, Akanksha is heard sharing they are all covered in sweat because they danced too much.

She also wrote, “After dancing for 2 hours. Palak Purswani, Abhishek Malhan, we definitely need to do this more often.” Palak is seen wearing off white dress while Akanksha is seen wearing a green dress. Abhishek looked handsome in black jacket and pants.

