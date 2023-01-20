scorecardresearch
Adaa Khan talks about reprising her role in 'Naagin 6'

Adaa Khan, who has been playing the role of Shesha in ‘Naagin’ series and reprised her role in the 6th season also, said that every year, her look as Shesha changes and she loves being part of the show.

She shared: “Every season, they (the makers) change the look. It’s not the same. It’s always a different outfit, different makeup, different hair, everything is different and all the fans wait that if Shesha comes, what will be her look this time? And they observe everything, from the jewellery to the clothes, to makeup and everything else. So everyone is really happy that this time Shesha has come back as positive. People are very happy to see our chemistry and are also comparing it with Mouni Roy”.

Adaa is often remembered for her roles in ‘Behenein’, ‘Amrit Manthan’, ‘Naagin’, ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitara’. In 2020, she also participated in ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10’.

She added further: “I am always happy when they call me for any season. It feels like you are back home because this is your own baby, at the end of the day. I was part of season one and it started with me. So, when I come in another season, I enjoy it. I enjoy playing Shesha and I am sure the audience will also love watching Shesha.”

Her look is something that she is always very excited about, says Adaa, adding: “Before I could enter, we just chose an outfit and spoke about how it would be different. What will the jewellery be like? So of course, there are inputs. The creative, the stylists, we all discuss and that’s how the look comes together.”

Recently, Adaa, ran a poll on Shesha’s dialogue in ‘Naagin’ and received such great comments. Talking about the same, she said: “It reached almost 5000 comments and people remembered all of Shesha’s dialogues. Like from Season 1 till now. They remember everything! They have written paragraphs and it’s so overwhelming when they remember all your lines, your dialogues. I could only pin 3 comments. I wish I could pin more because there are so many beautiful comments. The way they have remembered the lines, they know the dialogues, they know the famous dialogues of Shesha.”

