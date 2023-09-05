scorecardresearch
Aditya Narayan shares close bond with Neeti Mohan: ‘Our kids also get along very well’

Aditya Narayan has opened up on his wonderful and close bond with Neeti Mohan, and how their friendship has translated into their children.

Singer Aditya Narayan has opened up on his wonderful and close bond with Neeti Mohan, and how their friendship has translated into their children. The singing reality show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’ features Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya as the host.

While, the show started off on a melodious note with contestants from across the country auditioning to get a position in the top 12 of ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2023’, a few captivated the judges with their distinct voices and passion for singing.

In fact, seeing the camaraderie among the participants despite being fierce rivals, Aditya also revealed how despite being from the same cut-throat music industry, he shares a wonderful bond with each judge.

Aditya said: “Neeti is one of the sweetest people that I have met, and we have worked together in the past, several times. We have also toured extensively with AR Rahman, so we keep meeting each other.”

“In fact, Neeti and my wife (Shweta) have ended up becoming very good friends now and they get to discuss all the ‘Mommy’ topics with each other. Our kids also get along very well with each other, so Neeti and I have planned some playdates for them. I am sure we will be visiting each other’s houses once we get a break from Sa re Ga Ma Pa and other planned shoots,” he added.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa airs on Zee TV.

